15:00/15 June/2019

Skopje – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will open a new regional resident representative office to strengthen its relationship with Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Republic of North Macedonia. To be located in Vienna, the new office will help maintain a close engagement with the four countries as well as with donors, international institutions, including the World Bank, and the Austrian government, an important trade and development partner of the Western Balkan region.

Skopje – A number of reforms have already been implemented and there are other reforms that need to be implemented, and actually the balance has already been made. Important meetings will be held at the beginning of the summer and in the fall. It’s too early to make analyzes. We are in the crucial period for the European Union, just as the period is very important for you. I can say that the next months should be used the best way to take steps in fully implementing reform agenda, especially here I am referring to the law on the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), French Ambassador to North Macedonia Christian Thimonier told reporters on Saturday.

Skopje – The Fitch credit rating agency raised North Macedonia’s credit rating from ‘BB’ to ‘BB+’, with a positive outlook, which is the first increase in 13 years. This, according to Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, is the best confirmation of government’s policies and that the economy is moving in the right direction.

Athens – North Macedonia is likely to win European Union support to start membership talks later this year, diplomats say, but its Balkan neighbour Albania faces opposition in France, Germany and the Netherlands, Kathimerini reports.

Skopje – The Prespa region is hosting the “Meet Prespa” event on June 15 and 16, to present its tradition and beauty and boost tourism development.

Pro-European liberal lawyer Zuzana Caputova became Slovakia‘s youngest and first female president on Saturday when she formally took office.

A 100-kilogram World War II-era bomb discovered near Alexanderplatz square in eastern Berlin has been successfully defused, police said early Saturday.

Washington – President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders traded accusations Friday over who was responsible for fiery explosions that crippled two oil tankers off Iran’s coast, but both sides appeared cautious not to go beyond a war of words, at least for now, to avoid a direct military confrontation.

A Neymar-less Brazil beat Bolivia on Friday in the opening match of the Copa America in Sao Paulo.