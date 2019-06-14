15:00/14 June/2019

Skopje – There are no dilemmas in Berlin over North Macedonia’s EU progress. It is likely that Albania will drop out of the package due to the political crisis, reads German news agency dpa. Despite criticism from the ruling CDU, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas continues to promote the opening of accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania. He says a decision on the issue will not be made at next week’s meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Skopje – We know how Gruevski escaped, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. PM Zaev presents, for the first time, details over Gruevski’s escape, claiming he knows the trajectory of the ex-PM’s movement in the hours of his escape from the country, reports Deutsche Welle in Macedonian language.

Skopje – Police officers found 40 migrants in a truck at regional road Shtip-Radovish on Thursday. The migrants come from Pakistan (26), Syria (10) and Egypt (4), 12 of whom minors.

Ohrid – A 3,8-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Ohrid region at 02:21 on Friday. The earthquake epicenter was located near the Ohrid airport, at a depth of 2km.

Tirana – Albanian parliament voted on Thursday in favour of a resolution saying President Ilir Meta violated the constitution with a decision to scrap upcoming elections. Parliament passed the resolution 100 in favour and seven against, without the presence of many opposition lawmakers, who have been boycotting parliament since February and protesting in the streets.

Luxembourg – Eurozone finance ministers made progress on establishing a budget tool for the 19-member currency bloc during marathon talks that ended early Friday, but key issues remained unresolved, including how it would be financed.

Washington – US Central Command has released a video it says shows crew from an Iranian patrol boat removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the tankers that was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.