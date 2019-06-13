10:00/13 June 2019
Skopje – PM Zoran Zaev during his two-day visit to Germany will meet on Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss launching of the EU accession talks with North Macedonia.
Tallinn – Estonia ratified the NATO accession protocol for the Republic of North Macedonia.
London – Britain’s Conservatives will hold a first round of voting on Thursday as they choose a successor to Prime Minister Theresa May.
Istanbul – Turkey has already bought an advanced Russian air defence system, President Recep Tayyip Erdogansaid Wednesday, while still hoping to resolve an escalating row with the United States.