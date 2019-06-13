10:00/13 June 2019

Skopje – PM Zoran Zaev during his two-day visit to Germany will meet on Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss launching of the EU accession talks with North Macedonia.

Tallinn – Estonia ratified the NATO accession protocol for the Republic of North Macedonia.

Britain’s Conservatives will hold a first round of voting on Thursday as they choose a successor to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Turkey has already bought an advanced Russian air defence system, President Recep Tayyip Erdogansaid Wednesday, while still hoping to resolve an escalating row with the United States.