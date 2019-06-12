10:00/12 June 2019

Skopje – OSCE Mission to Skopje will present Wednesday the second interim report on the activities and cases under the competence of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO).

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is to take part Wednesday at the meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Central European Initiative (CEI) member states in Trieste.

Skopje – Challenges of the Universal Postal Union, postal regulations of the European Union towards creating a single market, and technical cooperation among European countries will be in the focus of the 54th Plenary Meeting of the European Committee for Postal Regulation (CERP), organized by the Postal Agency in Skopje on Wednesday.

Skopje – Eleven young violinists from North Macedonia, Serbia and Kosovo, accompanied by pianist Marija Vrshkova, will perform at the 7th concert of young violinists “Violin Fest” in the Philharmonic on Wednesday.

Hong Kong on Wednesday postponed the second reading of a controversial bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China after thousands of protesters gathered outside the city’s government headquarters.