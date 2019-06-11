13:00/11 June 2019

Skopje – An official ceremony with the highest state honours was held at the Government building to welcome Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who’s paying an official visit to North Macedonia on Tuesday.

Skopje – Japanese business delegation that pays a three-day visit to North Macedonia, met with PM Zoran Zaev and government economic team and discussed business conditions, perspectives for the growth of country’s economy, policies for supporting investments and the competitiveness of companies, government press service informs on Tuesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski, who is leaving for Brussels on Wednesday, expects a strong confirmation that North Macedonia will get a date for the start of accession negotiations.

Skopje – Committee on Rules of Procedure and Mandatory and Immunity Issues chairman Pavle Bogoevski has handed in his resignation as Member of Parliament on Tuesday.

Skopje – Vehicles, weapons and equipment used in the joint military exercise “Decisive Strike” will be presented Tuesday in Sveti Nikole, 18:00h-20:00h.