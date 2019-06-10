10:00/10 June/2019

Skopje – Japanese business delegation led by State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoshihiro Seki pays June 10-12 a visit to North Macedonia.

Skopje – A new hearing in Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case “Titanic” is scheduled in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Monday.

Moscow – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was, as expected, declared the winner of Kazakhstan’s presidential elections by the authoritarian state’s election commission on Monday, with 70.76 per cent of votes.

Hong Kong – Organizers of Hong Kong’s massive weekend rally on Monday called for residents to skip work this week and protest a controversial bill that will amend the city’s laws to allow extradition to China.

Wellington – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the country would withdraw its soldiers from Iraq in June 2020 but continue its Afghanistan mission until at least December 2020.

Porto – Portugal are the inaugural Nations League champions after a second half goal from Goncalo Guedes earned them a deserved 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.