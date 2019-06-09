15:00/9 June 2019
Skopje – For nearly 270,000 high school students and pupils, including about 20,000 first-graders, Monday marks the end of the 2018/2019 school year.
Skopje – Fund for Innovations and Technology Development awarded Sunday 34 schools for best research projects within second call on “Challenge for Young Researchers.”
Skopje – The Prespa region will host the “Meet Prespa” event on June 15 and 16, to present its tradition and beauty and boost tourism development.
Skopje – The World Picnic charity fundraiser is set to take place Sunday at noon at the City Park Skopje.
Skopje – “Triogy Racing” triathlon club is organizing Sunday the first international race “Topsi Triogy Triathlon” in the Sports Center Boris Trajkovski and the surrounding area, where special traffic rules apply from 7:30h to 12:30h.
Skopje – Skopje Zoo will promote Sunday at noon “Zoo Alphabet” – the first educational coloring book and songs about the animals in the zoo.
Gevgelija – An exhibition of military equipment used in “Decisive Strike”, the largest joint military exercise taking place in North Macedonia at the Krivolak training area, was presented in Gevgelija.
Moscow – Moldova‘s top court stepped in Sunday as pro-Russian and pro-EU parties fight over forming a government in the former Soviet Republic.
Moscow – Voters in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan were heading to polls on Sunday to elect their first new president in three decades.
Cairo – Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels on Sunday launched a series of drone attacks against a Saudi airport near the border, according to pro-rebel television al-Masirah.