15:00/9 June 2019

Skopje – For nearly 270,000 high school students and pupils, including about 20,000 first-graders, Monday marks the end of the 2018/2019 school year.

Skopje – Fund for Innovations and Technology Development awarded Sunday 34 schools for best research projects within second call on “Challenge for Young Researchers.”

Skopje – The Prespa region will host the “Meet Prespa” event on June 15 and 16, to present its tradition and beauty and boost tourism development.

Skopje – The World Picnic charity fundraiser is set to take place Sunday at noon at the City Park Skopje.

Skopje – “Triogy Racing” triathlon club is organizing Sunday the first international race “Topsi Triogy Triathlon” in the Sports Center Boris Trajkovski and the surrounding area, where special traffic rules apply from 7:30h to 12:30h.

Skopje – Skopje Zoo will promote Sunday at noon “Zoo Alphabet” – the first educational coloring book and songs about the animals in the zoo.

Gevgelija – An exhibition of military equipment used in “Decisive Strike”, the largest joint military exercise taking place in North Macedonia at the Krivolak training area, was presented in Gevgelija.

Moldova‘s top court stepped in Sunday as pro-Russian and pro-EU parties fight over forming a government in the former Soviet Republic.

Voters in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan were heading to polls on Sunday to elect their first new president in three decades.

Cairo – Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels on Sunday launched a series of drone attacks against a Saudi airport near the border, according to pro-rebel television al-Masirah.