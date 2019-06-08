15:00/8 June 2019

Skopje – The EU must know that North Macedonia’s intention is not to become a member in June or July, but to start EU accession talks. This would be an additional motivation and incentive to work even harder and better, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday evening in MRT’s Open Studio programme.

Skopje – A tactical live-fire exercise is set to take place Saturday as part of the “Decisive Strike” military exercise at the Krivolak training area.

Skopje – The European Union will never be considered full unless Western Balkans join it, but both need to move from the “geopoetics” of nice speeches and approaches to real geopolitics, RCC Secretary General Majlinda Bregu said Friday at the GLOBSEC 2019 Bratislava Forum.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski supports an initiative of several political parties calling on election model reform through amendments to the Electoral Code, to create a proportional election model of open candidates lists and reduce the number of electoral units on the territory of North Macedonia.

Skopje – The question of a proportional election model of open candidates lists that President Stevo Pendarovski supports, has been part of our election program, Agriculture Minister Ljupcho Nikolovski, recently named SDSM Secretary General, said Saturday.

Skopje – The Government awarded Saturday 17 decisions to support rural development in municipalities.

Skopje – Kino Kultura project space is set to present Saturday evening a performance titled “It could be something very minimal”, choreographed and performed by Viktorija Ilioska, Max Smirzitz and Patrick Faurot.

Some 28,000 homes were without power on Saturday morning after Storm Miguel hit France‘s west coast, electricity network firm Enedis said.

Venezuela will partially reopen its border with Colombia, almost four months after closing it, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday.