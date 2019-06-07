18:00/7 June/2019

Brussels – The draft-conclusions of the upcoming European Council contain no date for the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

Skopje – The decisions of politicians in all neighboring countries, including our neighbor and friend Greece, are decisions of politicians, followed by decisions of the citizens. We’ll respect the decisions, Zoran Zaev said Friday.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s bold steps deserve to be awarded immediately, according to US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs head Philip Reker and Sen. Ron Johnson at Friday’s meeting with Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Skopje – Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska took part Friday in a panel discussion “NATO at 80” organized as part of the GLOBSEC 2019 Bratislava Forum.

Skopje – Former prime minister Nikola Gruevski has filed a notarized resignation to the Parliament.

Skopje – Starting today through June 9, the Macedonian PEN Center is hosting its 17th Regional Conference in Oteshevo near Prespa, with participants from Bulgaria, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Romania.

Dubai – A bus crashed into a road sign in Dubai, killing 17 people, police said on Friday.

Washington – NASA said on Friday it will open the International Space Station (ISS) for commercial space travel from 2020, including private astronauts on the orbiting outpost.