13:00/7 June/2019

Athens – Prespa Agreement is a milestone for peace and stability, Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis told the 2019 EU-Foreign Policy Defense Forum in Washington on Thursday, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Skopje – The GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019 stands at 4.1 percent, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday. “Pensions will rise as the economy rises. Today we will announce that the GDP in Q1 stands at 4.1 percent, which means there will be dynamic growth of pensions,” PM Zaev told a national gathering of pensioners.

Skopje – Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Sadula Duraki met Friday with the UNDP Resident Representative in North Macedonia Narine Sahakyan.

Skopje – Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli, who is participating in a ministerial conference in Thessaloniki, met on Thursday with the Greek Alternate Minister of Environment and Energy Sokratis Famellos.

Skopje – According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in May 2019, in comparison with the previous month, was increased by 0.5%, while the Retail Price Index was 0.4%.

Skopje – The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 4.1 percent, says the State Statistical Office.

Skopje – Unemployment rate has dropped to 17.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, says the State Statistical Office.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s pavilion “This Building Talks Truly” is opening Friday in the Industrial Palace of the Prague Quadrennial 2019 for performance design and space.

Skopje – According to the Law on Holidays, June 14, the Friday before Pentecost, is a non-working day for Orthodox believers in North Macedonia, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release.

Swedish police are probing an explosion in the city of Linkoping that shattered windows and damaged several buildings on Friday. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries, but several ambulances have been dispatched to the scene on the outskirts of the city centre, local media reported.

Dubai – A bus crashed into a road sign in Dubai, killing 17 people, police said on Friday. The bus, owned by an Omani company, hit the sign Thursday evening on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a highway in Dubai, the police added in a series of tweets. The bus’s Omani driver sustained moderate injuries.