10:00/7 June/2019

Brussels – Politico Europe analyzes Friday North Macedonia’s diplomatic efforts to convince EU member-states and especially French President Emmanuel Macron to give the green light for a date on accession accessions.

Skopje – Only passenger vehicles are let through at Macedonian-Bulgarian border crossing Novo Selo-Zlatarevo after Thursday’s fire that burnt down the administrative building on the Bulgarian side.

Skopje – World Food Safety Day, June 7 will be marked Friday in Skopje with a public debate and educational and promotional event.

Washington – Mexico and the United States on Thursday reported progress in their talks on illegal migration, but Washington said it was not yet sufficient to prevent US President Donald Trump from slapping a tariff on all Mexican imports.

Canberra – Australian authorities have seized almost 1.6 tons of illicit methylamphetamine in Melbourne in the biggest ever onshore seizure of the drug commonly known as ice.

Dubai – A bus crashed into a road sign in Dubai, killing 17 people, police said on Friday. The bus, owned by an Omani company, hit the sign Thursday evening on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a highway in Dubai, the police added in a series of tweets.