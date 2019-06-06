18:00/6 June/2019

Skopje – The Bundestag has ratified the NATO Accession Protocol of North Macedonia. However, the German MPs during the debate on the country’s NATO accession slipped the issue involving a date for start of negotiations with the EU.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday that the country is a shining example in the region, producing a track record in reforms and closing all open issues with neighbors, while expressing optimism over a date for the start of accession negotiations.

Skopje – Ministry of Finance and the World Bank (WB) signed Thursday funding agreement of Western Balkans Trade and Transport Facilitation Project that will reduce both time and cost of trade across the Western Balkans.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with a delegation of the Croatian Parliament led by President of the European Affairs Committee Domagoj Milošević.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Bulgarian Ambassador to North Macedonia Angel Angelov.

Skopje – Dual education should bridge the huge gap between the labor force and the real needs of the economy. The concept is already being implemented through pilot projects in five municipalities in the country, including Skopje, Kavadarci, Prilep, Veles and Ohrid.