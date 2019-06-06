10:00/6 June/2019

Washington – If European Union fails to confirm a date for launch of accession negotiations with North Macedonia in June, it will happen in July or October, Matthew Palmer, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said in an interview with Voice of America (VOA).

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov pay a working visit to France on Thursday.

Skopje – The National Philharmonic is presenting on Thursday evening The Sound of the Future Generation, a symphonic concert conducted by Borjan Canev and featuring up-and-coming musicians performing as soloists.

Copenhagen – Denmark voted Wednesday for a change of government, swinging to the left and increasing the opposition Social Democrats’ hopes of forming a new government.

Washington – Mexico and the United States on Wednesday failed to reach an immediate agreement to prevent Washington from imposing a 5-per-cent tariff on all Mexican imports, but will resume talks on Thursday, both sides said.

Video sharing platform YouTube will begin removing content that glorifies Nazism, white supremacy and other hate speech, the Google-owned company said on Wednesday.

Porto – A magnificent hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, including two goals in the dying moments of the game, lifted Portugal to a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday and earned his side a place in the Nations League final.