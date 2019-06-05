18:00/5 June/2019

Brussels – Any possible delay of the decision for a date for start of negotiations by the EU could put the government at risk and put nationalist forces in power again, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has said.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov are to pay a working visit to France on Thursday.

Negotino – Military exercise “Decisive Strike” was launched Wednesday at the Krivolak training area. The opening ceremony was addressed by Deputy Defence Minister Bekim Maksuti in attendance of U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm and other guests and representatives of the military diplomatic corps from the participating countries in the exercise.

Skopje – The Government policy is positive towards investors, it includes different activities and the economic growth plan has been improved, Stefan Peter, President of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia’s Foreign Investors Council, said Wednesday at a press conference.

Skopje – The proposed new Law on Elementary Education is based on the values of inclusion and non-discrimination on any grounds, according to Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi.

Skopje – A bicycle ride is taking place Wednesday as part of the initiative “Ride4Women”, launched by several European doctors, to raise awareness on the importance of prevention and early detection of cervical cancer, the need to improve overall health and protect women’s lives.

New York – Air pollution is directly responsible for up to one in five premature deaths in 19 Western Balkan cities, according to a UN press release citing preliminary results from a report led by UN Environment.