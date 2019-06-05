10:00/5 June 2019

Skopje – Over 2.700 soldiers from six countries, including North Macedonia, will participate in the military exercise “Decisive Strike” set to take place in two rotations at the Krivolak training area, from June 5 to July 9.

Skopje – Trial on the case of the 2012 multiple murders at Lake Smilkovci dubbed “Monster” is set to resume in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Skopje –The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy and Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development will sign Wednesday a batch of agreements over investments in underground irrigation systems within the Rural Development Programme.

Skopje – African diva Fatoumata Diawara will hold Wednesday a concert in the National Opera and Ballet, in the framework of the 18th OFFest.

Brussels – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev heads North Macedonia’s delegation at a conference organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) in Brussels on Wednesday.

Berlin – Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has been voted as German players’ player of the season, the German football trade union VDV said in a statement on Tuesday.

New restrictions by US President Donald Trump on Cuba were formally announced on Tuesday, placing tighter limits on US citizens’ travel to the island.