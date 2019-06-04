15:00/4 June 2019

Skopje – Islamic believers in North Macedonia and all across the world celebrate Ramadan Bayram, the end of the holy month of fasting, on Tuesday.

Skopje – North Macedonia is already part of the NATO family, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting Monday held as part of the historic first visit of the North Atlantic Council to North Macedonia.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is paying an official visit to Switzerland Tuesday through Thursday at the invitation of Swiss Parliament Speaker Marina Carobbio Guscetti.

Skopje – On the occasion of the great Muslim holiday Ramadan Bayram, President Stevo Pendarovski sent Tuesday greetings to Head of the Islamic Religious Community, Reis-ul-ulema efendi Sulejman Rexhepi and Islamic followers.

Skopje – As the President of North Macedonia, I expect leadership and determination from the EU, I expect a firm decision on date to start EU accession negotiations, President Pendarovski said Tuesday at a regional conference on “EU Enlargement at a Crossroad”, organized by the Podgorica Club.

Skopje – North Macedonia has made significant steps towards its strategic goal, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told a regional conference on “EU Enlargement at a Crossroad”, organized by the Podgorica Club on Tuesday in Skopje.

Brussels – Prime Minister Zortan Zaev is set to pay a two-day visit to Brussels starting Tuesday afternoon, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey won’t step back from its planned purchase of an advanced Russian missile system that has triggered tensions with Washington.

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a motel shooting in the Australian city of Darwin on Tuesday, police said.

China’s Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized calls by the United States and European Union for greater transparency on the number of people killed in the bloody crackdown on Tienanmen Square protesters 30 years ago.