18:00/3 June/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the North Atlantic Council.

Skopje – Turkey is one of our greatest friends. Their expectation is that when all political election processes are completed, they will start the ratification procedure for North Macedonia’s NATO accession, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an answer to a reporter’s question on Ankara ratifying the NATO protocol.

Skopje – The most important thing we can do in the fight against fake news is to make sure that we live up to the democratic values our Alliance is based on – democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the free and independent press which is not victim of disinformation and propaganda but provides the facts, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

Ohrid – Financial technology and innovations ‘revamp’ the financial sector, create new service providers, business models, new products and solutions, which completely changes the financial landscape. The surge of financial innovations by new players and also by existing payment service providers is bringing major changes in the financial industry, Anita Angelovska-Bezhovska.

Skopje – Prosecutors in the city of Kichevo in western North Macedonia are in charge of taking measures regarding the illegal leak of wiretapped recordings on a Facebook profile of a resident of a Kichevo village, it was announced Monday.

Skopje – Police arrested six people during Sunday’s celebration after HC Vardar beat Telekom Veszprem in the final of the EHF Champions League in Cologne.