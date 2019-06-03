13:00/3 June 2019

Skopje – North Macedonia’s NATO integration is in the focus of a meeting between the North Atlantic Council and the Committee for NATO integration, taking place on Monday in Skopje.

Skopje – The holding of today’s meeting in Skopje is the strongest political confirmation for our most certain full-fledged membership in NATO. The Republic of North Macedonia will be 30th NATO member state, PM Zoran Zaev said Monday addressing the meeting North Atlantic Council chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Skopje – Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, known as the “Queen of Harpa”, and the “world’s busiest kora player” Seckou Keita from Senegal will open Monday evening the 18th edition of OFFest at the National Opera and Ballet, which will last through June 18.

Minority parties in the German parliament on Monday backed fresh elections, should the Social Democrats (SPD) decide to withdraw from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s grand coalition.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Britain on Monday to begin a three-day state visit that was overshadowed from the offset by his tweets insulting London’s mayor.