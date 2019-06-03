10:00/3 June 2019

Skopje – I look forward to welcoming North Macedonia as the 30th member of the NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday evening at the reception organised by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi in honour to Stoltenberg and Ambassadors of 29 member states.

Skopje – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the North Atlantic Council are paying Monday an official visit to North Macedonia.

Skopje – The Standardization Institute of North Macedonia and the European Committee for Standardization will organize Monday a workshop on improving air quality through standards at the EU Info Center.