15:00/2 June/2019

Skopje – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the North Atlantic Council are paying June 2-3 a visit to North Macedonia. Stoltenberg and the NATO ambassadors are expected to arrive at the Skopje International Airport later on Sunday, followed by a reception in the Parliament.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday that the citizens of North Macedonia and the Government are waiting for a clear move from the European Union and a date for start of accession negotiations.

Skopje – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, briefed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, his special guest at Saturday’s iftar dinner in Abu Dhabi, over UAE’s intention to invest in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Sunday the Government and the country as a whole have played the role of “game changer”, not only regarding North Macedonia’s future but the direction of the entire region.

Skopje – The Government’s economic policies and measures have stimulated the economic growth, economy is the carrier of industrial growth. A challenge for the coming period is a change to the devastated education system because it can before a restricting factor for the economy. There is room for improvement of capital investments, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev on Sunday.

Skopje – The North Macedonia Railways-Transport say Skopje-Thessaloniki-Skopje line will be launched on June 15.

Rome – A cruise ship rammed into a moored tourist boat as it docked in Venice, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Singapore – China is prepared to hold dialogue with the United States on the escalating trade war, but will fight if needed, its top defence official said on Sunday.

Baghdad – Iraq sentenced two Frenchmen to death on Sunday for joining the Islamic State extremist group, a judicial official said, bringing to nine the number of French nationals handed the death penalty in the country in recent days.