MIA Announcements – World

13 June 2019

Bishkek – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is holding its 19th summit, beginning Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. Leaders of member states attending the two-day summit, include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

London – Tory party leadership election to start today.

Luxembourg – EU member states decide on seat of new European Labour Authority.

Luxembourg – Eurozone finance ministers seek to hammer out reforms, including fledgling eurozone budget.