MIA Announcements – World

3 June 2019

London – US President Donald Trump arrives in Britain for a three-day state visit.

Uppsala, Sweden – A Swedish court is to hold a detention hearing for Julian Assange, the first step in his possible extradition to the country following a rape allegation.

The Hague – The UN’s top court begins public hearings on accusations from Ukraine that Russia is funding rebel forces on its soil.

The Hague – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a business conference in The Hague as part of his Europe trip.