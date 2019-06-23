MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

23 June 2019 (MIA)

Skopje – Jean Monnet Dialogue 2 continues in Parliament. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and MEPs Ivo Vajgl, Eduard Kukan and Knut Fleckenstein, who co-chair the meeting, will hold a news conference at 18:30h.

Valandovo – PM Zoran Zaev will address the start of construction works for an irrigation system on the south valley of river Vardar, second phase.

Struga – The Association of Local Self-Government Units of North Macedonia will hold its fourth session.

Ohrid – 10th international scientific conference on the influence of great powers on the security of small countries.

Skopje – The national association of persons with disability is organizing the eighth mass gathering of people with disability.

Skopje – Organizers of the 1st Pride Parade in Skopje will hold a news conference at 12:00h.

Skopje – The Philharmonic Orchestra will hold an open-air concert in City Park at 21:00h.