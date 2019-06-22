MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

22 June 2019 (MIA)

Skopje – Jean Monnet Dialogue 2 takes place in Parliament.

-Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will meet with MEPs Ivo Vajgl, Eduard Kukan and Knut Fleckenstein (16:30h).

-Opening of the Dialogue (17:00h).

Skopje – The IMF/WB Constituency meets in Skopje at an event organized in Marriot Hotel by the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank. PM Zoran Zaev will deliver welcoming remarks.

Skopje – Deputy PM Bujar Osmani and Deputy Skopje Mayor Enver Maliqi host an event ‘Skopje on the Map of Europe’ to promote the landmarks of Skopje.

Skopje – The ensemble of Theater Comedy will perform Doni Dark at the Skopje Summer Festival

-Rajkó Folk Ensemble from Hungary will give a concert at 21:30h.