MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

21 June 2019 (MIA)

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Director of the Meteorology Bureau Merita Mustafai and Stojko Paunovski, Director of the State Market Inspectorate, will attend the promotion of a mobile laboratory for testing the physical and chemical properties of hydrocarbons and 13 vehicles to fight against gray economy. (14:00h).

Skopje – Deputy PM in charge of economic affairs Kocho Angjushev and Georgina Baker, International Finance Corporation-IFC’s Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe and Central Asia, will sign a cooperation agreement involving Chebren hydro power plant. (10:30h).

Skopje – World Bank’s Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Cyril Muller will hold a news conference to present the 4-year Partnership Strategy with North Macedonia. Also, a memorandum of understanding will be signed with the International Finance Corporation-IFC and SECO regarding the development and implementation of the SEE Light Industry Project. (12:45h).

Skopje – Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will attend the opening of a police department in the municipality of Shuto Orizari before meeting with local self-government officials. (11:00h).

Skopje – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi will attend the inauguration of a sports hall in Kisela Voda elementary school. (12:30)

Skopje – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska will address the national conference on the Western Balkans Social Dimension Initiative – “Leaving No One Behind in the Process of Western Balkans’ European Integration.” (10:30)

Skopje – The IMF/World Bank Constituency in Skopje will hold a meeting.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s State Archive and the General Directorate of State Archives of Turkey will sign a cooperation protocol.

Skopje – Former OLAF director Giovanni Kessler will address a debate on the civil society against organized crime in the Western Balkans.

Skopje – Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov will hold a news conference ahead of the two concerts of the Philharmonic titled ‘Open-Air Philharmonic”.

Krushevo – The eco-friendly outdoor festival ‘When in Krushevo’ kicks off.