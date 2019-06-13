0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Merkel-Zaev: Germany to give green light for North Macedonia’s accession talks in September

The German Bundestag is to make a decision to approve opening EU accession talks with the North Macedonia in September, in accordance with the established procedures in Germany in regard to EU enlargement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told PM Zoran Zaev at Thursday’s meeting in Berlin. Merkel also noted that North Macedonia delivered what was expected, assessing it as very positive, government press service informs.

Silvana Kochovska 13 June 2019 13:07
Back to top button
Close