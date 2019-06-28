May urges Putin to ‘choose different path’ to improve ties with West

London, 28 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the “irresponsible and destabilizing activity that threatens the UK and its allies,” if he wants to improve Moscow’s frosty ties with the West.

May told Putin that Britain is “open to a different relationship, but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path,” Downing Street said following the pair’s meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

She said bilateral ties cannot be normalized “until Russia stops the irresponsible and destabilizing activity … including hostile interventions in other countries, disinformation and cyberattacks.”

Ties between London and Moscow cooled rapidly after Britain accused two officers from Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, of being responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in March 2018.

A British woman later died after coming into contact with the same nerve agent in Salisbury, police said.

Downing Street said May told Putin that “the use of a deadly nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury formed part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour and was a truly despicable act.”

“She was clear that the UK has irrefutable evidence that Russia was behind the attack – based on painstaking investigations and cooperation with our allies,” it said.

May insisted that the two suspects in the poisoning must be “brought to justice.”

Ahead of the talks, Putin rejected Britain’s claims of Russian state involvement in the nerve agent poisoning, suggesting that both sides could be ready to put the incident behind them.

“I think Russia and the UK are both interested in fully restoring our relations, at least I hope a few preliminary steps will be made,” he told the Financial Times.

Putin added that spies who betray their country must be punished.

“I am not saying that the Salisbury incident is the way to do it … but traitors must be punished,” he said.

Downing Street said May also raised Russia’s “deeply concerning” actions in Ukraine, and told Putin that Britain will “unequivocally defend liberal democracy and protect the human rights and equality of all groups, including LGBT people.”