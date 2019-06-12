Man United complete signing of winger James from Swansea

London, 12 June 2019 (dpa) – Manchester United completed the signing of winger Daniel James from Swansea City, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

James, 21, joins United on a five-year contract, becoming manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing since replacing Jose Mourinho last season.

“Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic,” Solskjaer said.

“He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.”

James made 38 appearances for second-division Swansea last season, scoring six goals.

He’s also been capped four times by Wales and started their Euro 2020 qualifying losses in Croatia and Wales over the past week.