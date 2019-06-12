0_Sport.PortalFootballSport.Slajder

Man United complete signing of winger James from Swansea

Manchester United completed the signing of winger Daniel James from Swansea City, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Magdalena Reed 12 June 2019 18:48

London, 12 June 2019 (dpa)Manchester United completed the signing of winger Daniel James from Swansea City, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

James, 21, joins United on a five-year contract, becoming manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing since replacing Jose Mourinho last season.

“Daniel is an exciting young winger with lots of skills, vision, exceptional pace and a good work ethic,” Solskjaer said.

“He had a great season with Swansea City and has all the attributes needed to become a Manchester United player.”

James made 38 appearances for second-division Swansea last season, scoring six goals.

He’s also been capped four times by Wales and started their Euro 2020 qualifying losses in Croatia and Wales over the past week.

Таг
Back to top button
Close