Macron, Merkel focus on workers’ fears as UN labor body turns 100

People’s fears about technological change and vanishing jobs must be taken seriously, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday, marking the centennial of the International Labour Organization.

“To date, we have not been able to prove that technology has brought social progress,” Macron said at a high-level ILO conference in Geneva.

Companies and governments need to prove that the benefits of technological developments do not lead to more dangerous jobs and fewer labor rights, he said.

Merkel said many people are worried whether their skills keep pace with technological change, whether their jobs will be needed in the future, and where they could find new work if they become redundant.

“These are big and serious questions, and therefore they are big and serious political challenges,” Merkel said.

The ILO was founded in 1919 in the wake of World War I to promote social justice and labor rights as a way to guarantee global peace.

Through negotiations between governments, unions, and employers, the ILO has drawn up nearly 190 agreements and more than 200 recommendations on labor rules.

These include conventions on the right to form unions, as well as against discrimination, forced labor and child labor.

Merkel and Macron both highlighted the ILO as a prime example of international cooperation, at a time when the notion of diplomatic give-and-take is being challenged by countries like the United States.

“No one gains 100 percent in a compromise, but compromises allow us to progress overall,” Merkel said.