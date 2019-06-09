0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Macedonian-Bulgarian Joint Interministerial Committee to hold first meeting on Monday

The first meeting of the Macedonian-Bulgarian Joint Interministerial Committee is set to take place in Sofia on Monday, in accordance with the provisions of the Friendship Treaty signed on Aug. 1, 2017.

Nevenka Nikolikj 9 June 2019 16:03
