Macedonian, Bulgarian historians to meet in Skopje

Ancient history and its representation in fifth-grade textbooks in Bulgaria and sixth-grade textbooks in North Macedonia will be in the focus of the Joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Committee of Experts, who are meeting in Skopje on June 6-7.

Ivan Kolekjevski 6 June 2019 11:36

