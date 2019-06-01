Liverpool and Spurs to settle Champions League final in Madrid

Madrid, 1 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – An all-English Champions League final takes place in Madrid on Saturday with Liverpool looking to lift the trophy a sixth time while Tottenham Hotspur chase their first continental triumph.

Both sides will be backed by 17,000 supporters – officially – in Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium while thousands more are expected to descend on the Spanish capital.

Liverpool overcame a 3-0 first leg deficit to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the last four and reach their ninth European Cup/Champions League final.

Spurs also staged a dramatic comeback to shock Ajax 3-3 on away goals and reach the final for the first time.

Madrid is hosting its fifth elite final with the previous four in the city held at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.