0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Krivolak to welcome distinguished visitors at Decisive Strike

Krivolak will host Distinguished Visitors Day within its Decisive Strike exercise and present the Army of North Macedonia's infantry battalion together with Pensylvania's National Guard members, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Magdalena Reed 17 June 2019 10:56
Back to top button
Close