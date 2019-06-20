0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Koumoutsakos: Greece wants European Balkan neighborhood

The basic strategic aim of Greece, to have a European Balkans in its neighborhood, remains the same. Of course, this requires adequate effort by candidate countries to fulfil European preconditions, New Democracy's foreign policy official Giorgos Koumoutsakos told reporters on Thursday, MIA's Athens correspondent reports. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 20 June 2019 16:34
Back to top button
Close