Kino Kultura to present “It could be something very minimal”

Kino Kultura project space is set to present Saturday evening a performance titled "It could be something very minimal", choreographed and performed by Viktorija Ilioska, Max Smirzitz and Patrick Faurot.

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 June 2019 13:11
