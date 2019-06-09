Kazakhstan votes to elect first new president in three decades

Voters in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan were heading to polls on Sunday to elect their first new president in three decades.

The current interim president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with close ties to neighbouring Russia and China, is all but certain to win the vote, analysts say.

A former parliamentary speaker who served for decades in the upper echelons of the government, Tokayev is endorsed by Kazakhstan‘s only other leader since the Soviet era, 78-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“One could hardly call this an election at all,” an associate at the Harvard Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Diyar Autal, told dpa.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was to provide its assessment of the election at a press conference on Monday.

“Under Tokayev the country is likely to remain as authoritarian as it was under Nazarbayev,” Autal said.

Nazarbayev, who stepped down in March, still wields expansive power in the Central Asian republic. He has the title Leader of the Nation, granting him a role in any future political developments.

Upon being appointed interim leader, Tokayev pushed through legislation to rename the capital Astana to Nur-Sultan, after Nazarbayev’s first name.

Tokayev, 65, a career diplomat and politician, received higher education in both Moscow and Beijing.

He served as Kazakhstan‘s foreign minister for five years in the 1990s, prime minister for three years around the turn of the millennium and then secretary of state for five years.

Before being appointed interim president, he was the speaker of Kazakhstan‘s upper house of parliament, a role that Nazarbayev’s daughter, 56-year-old Dariga Nazarbayeva, has assumed.