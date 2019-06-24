Kazakh town evacuated amid explosions at munitions depot; 16 injured

A town in southern Kazakhstan was evacuated on Monday as explosions ripped through a munitions depot during a fire at the facility, state media reported.

Sixteen people were injured in the incident, senior regional official Saken Kalkamanov said in a statement. No one was reported killed.

Residents of the town of Arys were bussed 50 kilometres away from the area, state media reported. An orange plume of fire and smoke was photographed billowing out from the depot.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the defence and interior ministers, as well as the head of the Turkistan region, to “urgently take measures to eliminate the effects of the munition explosions.”

“It is necessary to ensure the residents’ safety and identify the cause of the explosions,” Tokayev said in a statement.

Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev flew out to the area to personally oversee the emergency effort, state media