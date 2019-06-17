0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Katrougalos calls on EU to acknowledge political will in Prespa Agreement

We've no right to ask for radical reforms, compliance with European legislation, and then withdraw, because this could have significant consequences both to the region and to Europe, Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said in an interview with "Avgi" newspaper. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 17 June 2019 16:53
