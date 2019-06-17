Katrougalos calls on EU to acknowledge political will in Prespa Agreement

Related Articles
Army Chief of Staff Gjurchinovski visits NATO Allied Joint Force Command
23 May 2019 17:23
German President Steinmeier and PM Zaev highlight the historic significance of Prespa Agreement
1 February 2019 18:36
PM Zaev meets Slovenia’s Interior Minister Poklukar
25 February 2019 21:17
Kicevo-Ohrid highway to cost extra €187mn instead of €282mn
2 November 2018 17:57
Agriculture Minister Nikolovski to pay three-day visit to Czech Republic
10 May 2019 14:32
Macedonia has 650 ‘stateless’ people: debate
28 November 2018 16:49
Провери го и оваClose
-
Spyros Danellis: Prespa Agreement one for the history books19 January 2019 16:03
-
-