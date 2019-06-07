0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

June 14, non-working day for Orthodox believers

According to the Law on Holidays, June 14, the Friday before Pentecost, is a non-working day for Orthodox believers in North Macedonia, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release.

Nevenka Nikolikj 7 June 2019 10:28

