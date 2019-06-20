0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietyMakedonija.Slajder

Journalists awarded for professional reporting on refugees in 2018

Journalists Jasmina Jakimovska and Katerina Topalova were named winners of the 2018 award for professional reporting on refugees in North Macedonia.

Bisera Altiparmakova 20 June 2019 17:19
Back to top button
Close