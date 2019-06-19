Johnson extends lead, Stewart out of Conservative leadership contest

Frontrunner Boris Johnson has extended his lead after a third round of voting by Conservative lawmakers to decide which two candidates will run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, considered by many to be the most centrist and progressive of the five candidates, was eliminated with the lowest total of just 27 votes from the 313 lawmakers.

Eurosceptic Johnson increased his vote share to 143, up from 126 in the second round, the party says.