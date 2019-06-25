It would be great if ratification of NATO’s protocol could finish by December, says Stoltenberg

Related Articles
An hour at the House of Leaves in Tirana
4 February 2019 14:13
Pendarovski: Let’s choose progress, better life and safe future for youth
18 April 2019 20:44
Third victim of Leskovac bus accident identified
17 December 2018 13:14
NATO MC Deputy Chairman Shepro: NATO membership within reach, decision up to Macedonia
6 November 2018 16:59
Ruskoska: Charges to be brought against organisers of April 27 Parliament storming by end of May
17 April 2019 13:57
Провери го и оваClose
-
-
NATO chief sees new U.S. missile deployments in Europe as unlikely24 October 2018 15:16
-