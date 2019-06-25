0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

It would be great if ratification of NATO’s protocol could finish by December, says Stoltenberg

It would be great if the ratification of North Macedonia's accession protocol could finish by December, when the NATO leaders' meeting in London is to take place, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday at a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels. 

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 25 June 2019 13:42
