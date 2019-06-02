Iraq condemns two more Frenchmen to death for joining Islamic State

Baghdad, 2 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iraq sentenced two Frenchmen to death on Sunday for joining the Islamic State extremist group, a judicial official said, bringing to nine the number of French nationals handed the death penalty in the country in recent days.

The rulings, passed by Iraq’s Supreme Court, can be appealed, according to the official.

The nine convicts were among 12 people from France being tried in Iraq on charges of having joined Islamic State.

The court is due to meet on Monday to decide on cases involving two other French militants, the official told dpa without giving details.

Another hard-liner holding French citizenship has already been acquitted by the court on the same charges.

According to reports in French media, some of the convicts were among 13 prisoners handed over to Iraqi authorities in February by Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces.

The fate of foreigners who fought for Islamic State has become a controversial issue in many Western countries this year, as the group’s last territories in Syria fell to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

France insists its citizens must be tried locally for any offences they committed in Syria or neighbouring Iraq.