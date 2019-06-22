Iran brushes off Trump’s comments on strikes, reiterates threats

Tehran, 22 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – An Iranian official brushed off US President Donald Trump’s claim that he called off strikes against Iranian targets because of the potential death toll on Saturday, reiterating that Tehran would not tolerate incursions into its territory.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said it did not matter whether Trump had called off the strikes in response to Iran’s downing of a US drone, adding: “The only thing that matters is that we do not tolerate violations of our borders and consistently respond to any danger.”

The comments come after Trump, in a series of tweets, said the US was ready “to retaliate last night on 3 different” locations but he called off the strikes 10 minutes ahead of time after a general informed him about the potential death toll.

The US withdrew last year from an international deal designed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and has been reimposing sanctions on Tehran in a “maximum pressure” campaign to reshape Iranian foreign policy, such as its support for groups in Syria and Yemen.

Mousavi on Saturday reiterated a July 7 ultimatum it has imposed on the other signatories – China, France, Britain, Russia and Germany – to uphold the deal.

The US has blamed Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf region, though Tehran denies involvement. Washington has moved troops and military assets to the Gulf region to bolster substantial US forces based in Arab monarchies.