Interior Ministry to start issuing new car registration plates with “NMK” code

Related Articles
President Ivanov extends New Year’s greetings in video address
30 December 2018 12:24
Turnout exceeds 40%, president will be elected
5 May 2019 19:12
History on our side, FM Dimitrov tells AFP
24 January 2019 13:04
Government wants to define constitutional amendments together with opposition
17 October 2018 13:07
Malta PM Muscat visits Macedonia
14 November 2018 8:52
EU’s Hahn: Prespa Agreement ‘a historic breakthrough’
25 January 2019 15:25
Провери го и оваClose
-
Curtiss unveils two new insane electric motorcycle versions that go 0-60 mph in 2.1s8 November 2018 11:49
-
Trump delays decision on European, Japanese car tariffs by six months17 May 2019 16:57