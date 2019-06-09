0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Innovations Fund to present best projects within “Challenge for Young Researchers”

Fund for Innovations and Technology Development  will present Sunday the best projects within the second call on "Challenge for Young Researchers", designed by primary and secondary school students. The event starts Sunday at noon, at the City Park Skopje.

Nevenka Nikolikj 9 June 2019 12:22

