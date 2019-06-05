Infantino re-elected FIFA president for four-year term

Gianni Infantino was Wednesday re-elected president of FIFA for a four-year term until 2023 and hailed a brighter future for football’s governing body after corruption scandals threatened its survival.

“In just over three years, this organization went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” Infantino told its congress in Paris.

“This new FIFA has a mission and a plan for it, which is why the next four years have, in fact, already started: we have laid solid building blocks for the future.”

The 49-year-old Swiss was elected by acclamation as the sole candidate.

As a result of the corruption scandals, still under investigation by authorities in the United States and Switzerland, Infantino was propelled from general secretary at European governing body UEFA under disgraced former president Michel Platini to head FIFA when he was elected in February 2016.

He has completed the term of his predecessor, Joseph Blatter, who like Platini is serving a football ban, and he will now start his first full four-year term as FIFA head.

Infantino told the 211 member associations before the acclamation that FIFA had come a long way since being embroiled in the corruption crisis which helped bring down Blatter in 2015.

For years, FIFA and Blatter had consistently batted away allegations of corruption around officials and voting for World Cup hosts.

But matters came dramatically to a head just before the 2015 congress in Zurich when Swiss police arrested and indicted several high-ranking football officials on bribery and racketeering charges as part of a US investigation.

Despite the arrests, Blatter was elected for a fifth term, but by the end of the year was banned from football for eight years by FIFA‘s ethics committee, a term later reduced to six.

Infantino stood to succeed Blatter promising a “new era,” but last year had to defend his conduct after allegations of improper management in connection with reports based on leaked internal documents from the Football Leaks platform.

Critics have been trying to discredit him since he took office, he said.

Infantino has also faced resistance over plans for a revamped Club World Cup, a global Nations League and an expanded 2022 World Cup in Qatar from 36 to 48 teams, a proposal which was to have been voted on at the Paris congress on Wednesday but was ruled out last month.

The Club World Cup will, however, expand to 24 teams in a pilot from 2021, taking the calendar spot of the Confederations Cup.

Of his tenure so far, Infantino said: “The last three years and four months were of course not perfect, I have definitely made mistakes.

“I have tried to improve myself, but today, no one speaks about crises. No one speaks about scandals; no one speaks about corruption anymore.”

For the first time since 2007, when Blatter was re-elected for his third term, there was no election vote after delegates agreed to change statutes and allow an acclamation.

Infantino praised positive financial developments and transparency at FIFA, saying it was “no longer possible at FIFA to hide figures…we know exactly where every dollar comes from and where every dollar goes.”

Helped by revenue from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA reported a surplus of 1.053 billion dollars in the 2015-2018 cycle.

Revenue from the 2018 World Cup alone was 4.641 billion dollars, up 1.75 billion dollars from the previous tournament. However, for 2020, FIFA expects a loss of 624 million dollars.

Reserves, which had fallen below the billion mark for the first time in 2017, rose to a record 2.745 billion dollars at the end of December 2018, much higher than the expected growth of 1.653 billion.

FIFA‘s corruption scandals had caused financial problems for the governing body, among other things due to high legal costs. In addition, several sponsors did not renew contracts.

FIFA now has “a solid financial situation as never before,” Infantino said, saying member associations would continue to benefit after receiving 1.1 billion dollars between 2015 and 2018, up from 326 million in the previous cycle.

Now 1.75 billion dollars is earmarked for the associations in the period to 2022 through FIFA‘s Forward Development Programme, and FIFA will be checking closely how the money is spent, Infantino said.

The next FIFA congress will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in May 2020.