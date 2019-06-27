0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Industrial production up 1.2 percent in May: statistics

Industrial production in May increased by 1.2 percent compared to the same month in 2018, the State Statistical Office said on Thursday.

27 June 2019

