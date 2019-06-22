0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

IMF, WB praise North Macedonia economic reforms

The government's agenda is really ambitious. It's obvious there are noticeable results not only at political level, considering NATO and EU integration, but also at economic level through businesses, business environment and education, IMF Executive Director Anthony De Lannoy has said.

Bisera Altiparmakova 22 June 2019 16:54
Back to top button
Close