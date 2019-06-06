IMF: US must do more to close huge gap in prosperity

Washington, 6 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday that while the United States is experiencing historically low unemployment and stable growth, the country gets low scores in other areas.

In its annual assessment of US economic health, the IMF noted a number of positives. The US economy is due to achieve its longest expansion in recorded history next month, and its unemployment is at historically low levels, with rising wages and GDP expected to reach 2.6 per cent this year.

But it says that despite these positive macroeconomic outcomes, the benefits from the strong economic data have not been widely shared.

For example, an ordinary US household has only 2.2 per cent more income compared to the late 1990s, the IMF report found. By contrast, economic output grew by 23 per cent over the same period.

Moreover, the poverty rate remains close to the level it was at immediately before the financial crisis. Nearly 45 million Americans, or about 13 per cent, currently live in poverty.

The IMF also said that the country’s high public debt, which stands at 78 per cent of GDP, is “on an unsustainable path.”

It also says life expectancy in the US is well below that of other G7 countries, largely due to drug overdoses and suicides. Despite high spending on education, outcomes remain disappointing.

The IMF said the US could address the problems in multiple ways, including by instituting paid family leave, increasing the federal minimum wage and increasing social assistance.